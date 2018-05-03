One of the biggest elephant camps in Southeast Asia inaugurated

By
Mizzima
On Thursday, 3 May 2018

Union Minister U Ohn Win and officials digging in Ye Nwe forest prepare to start building the Elephants Lake camp to protect elephants from poaching and illegal trade. Photo: MNA

The inauguration of Elephants Lake camp, which will become one of the biggest elephant camps in Southeast Asia, was held west of milepost No. 83 on the Yangon-Mandalay Highway on 1 May, state media reported on 3 May. 

This decade, the number of wild elephants has declined significantly. Of the 5,000 elephants owned by the Myanma Timber Enterprise and private enterprises, some were left idle after the Myanma Timber Enterprise suspended logging. Therefore, the Elephants Lake camp was opened to protect elephants from poaching and illegal trade to neighbouring countries, according to the report.

The authorities are planning to conserve some 300 elephants within 10 years. The Elephants Lake camp is being constructed on more than 17,000 hectares in Ye Nwe forest reserve.

