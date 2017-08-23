Samsung launches educational programs for underprivileged children in Myanmar

By
Mizzima
On Wednesday, 23 August 2017

Samsung’s Mobile Education Bus. Photo: Samsung

Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday it introduced three buses equipped with IT facilities in Myanmar to provide underprivileged children with educational programs, according to Korea’s Yonap News Agency.

The South Korean tech giant first introduced "Samsung Mobile Education Bus" in Myanmar in 2015. The company said the new buses are equipped with a class room as well as kitchen facilities.

Samsung said the program aims to visit children in Myanmar who have limited access to educational opportunities.

Using the buses, Samsung provides courses on Burmese, English, math and computers, as well as various activities for children, the report said.

More Articles

Making the roads of Myanmar safer with active safety technologies
Study in Japan promoted at upcoming Yangon event
Myanmar’s Fedwell reaches out to hungry kids in Ethiopia
For pregnant women in remote Chin State, development goals matter
Japan hands over first rebuilt school following 2015 floods
Final judging and awarding Ceremony of ‘Start-up Israel 2017 Competition’ held

Advertisements

This Week