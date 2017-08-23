Samsung launches educational programs for underprivileged children in Myanmar

Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday it introduced three buses equipped with IT facilities in Myanmar to provide underprivileged children with educational programs, according to Korea’s Yonap News Agency.
The South Korean tech giant first introduced "Samsung Mobile Education Bus" in Myanmar in 2015. The company said the new buses are equipped with a class room as well as kitchen facilities.
Samsung said the program aims to visit children in Myanmar who have limited access to educational opportunities.
Using the buses, Samsung provides courses on Burmese, English, math and computers, as well as various activities for children, the report said.