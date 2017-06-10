Singapore and Myanmar launch technical and vocational training programme

Temasek Foundation International (TFI) and Singapore Polytechnic (SP) today this week the launch of a training programme, in partnership with the National Skill Standard Authority (NSSA) of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, to develop the capability of technical specialists from the National Skill Standard Authority (NSSA), in the area of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Quality Assurance Framework (QAF). This new 3-year initiative will be jointly funded by TFI and MOLIP and will train about 100 technical specialists.
This programme will complement and enhance the capacities developed in the previous 3 TVET programmes done by TFI and SP, also in collaboration with NSSA, by focusingon quality assurance and continuous improvement in a coherent approach at the national level. The earlier programmes include - TVET Needs Assessment Programme in 2012;Competency-based Curriculum Design & Development in 2014; and ASEAN Qualifications Reference Framework in 2016.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on June 8 in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, between Khin Nway Oo, Deputy Director General, Department of Labour, MOLIP, and Mr Lee Leck Seng, Director for International Relations, SP. Also signing as witnesses are Myo Aung, Permanent Secretary of MOLIP and Mr Goh Teik Poh, Member of the Board of Governors of SP. The MoU signing was witnessed by Thein Swe, Union Minister of Labour, Immigration and Population of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar; Ko Ko Lwin, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Industry; Mr Benedict Cheong, Chief Executive, Temasek Foundation International; and other distinguished guests.