Study in Japan promoted at upcoming Yangon event

Okayama University Japan Educational Information Center (OJEIC) Myanmar has said it is excited to announce the Study in Japan Fair (2017) Myanmar which will be held later this month in Yangon.
OJEIC issued a press release to say the education fair will be held at the Novotel Yangon Max on August 26 from 9:30 am until 4.00 pm with the hope to attract people in Myanmar who are interested in studying and working in Japan.
A total of 24 universities, six Japanese language institutions, one professional training college and three companies will introduce interested individuals to consultations, seminars and scholarship information to help ease their passage to Japan.
The free event hopes to attract those to education and work opportunities in Japan.
The initiative is supported by the Embassy of Japan in Myanmar.