Yangon to implement new urban development projects

Myanmar has laid out new urban development projects for the Yangon region inviting local and foreign entrepreneurs to invest in the master plan through a recent Yangon Investment Forum held in the commercial city, according to a Xinhua report on 13 May.
The Yangon Region Investment Committee said that sub-centers, new towns, railway stations and industrial zones will be established as part of the new urban development plan.
The four sub-center projects are planned for Mindanma Secondary Central Business District with a trade center, convention center, social service center, logistics, information technology and software center, commercial, business and tourist centers, a sports complex, an amusement park and an inland port.
New town projects are planned for Thilawa New City, Southwest New City, Dagon East New City and Dala New City, the report said.