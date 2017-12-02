Yangon Region approves extra 41 bn Kyat budget

Yangon Region Assembly on November 30 allocated over 41 billion Kyat as supplementary budget in this financial year for the Yangon Region.
Yangon Region Government, Minister of Finance Myint Thaung said to assembly that this supplementary budget would be spent primarily for building roads in the region.
Moreover this budget allocation would be spent also for the government office, assembly office, auditor general office and law offices.
Yangon Region government Minister of Planning and Finance Myint Thaung said, “Yangon Region has received a 424.3 billion budget and this 41.3 billion Kyat is for supplementary budget so that total allocation for Yangon Region in this financial year will be 465.7 billion Kyat.”
The budget allocated to Yangon Region by Union Government was approved by Yangon Region assembly with no objections.
Yangon Region government asked for 47 billion for supplementary budget from the Union Government but it received only 41 billion.