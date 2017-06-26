3rd International Day of Yoga held in Yangon

To mark the 3rd International Day of Yoga, the Embassy of India in Yangon organized a Yoga demonstration cum performance at the People’s Park, Gate No.1, Pyay Road, on June 25, 2017 from 0800 - 10.00 hrs.
The 3rd International Day of Yoga 2017 was attended by high ranking dignitaries from Myanmar including Thura U Aung Ko, Union Minister for Religious Affairs and Culture, officials and several Yoga enthusiasts from Yangon.
The event included a performance of common yoga protocol which was participated from 12 yoga associations/practitioners in Myanmar. Along with the programme, the Yoga instructors instructed on each posture and the benefits of Yoga for wellbeing and fitness.
Yoga embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action, restraint and fulfilment, harmony between man and nature, and a holistic approach to health and wellbeing. The United Nations General Assembly on December 11, 2014, designated June 21 as the 'International Day of Yoga' recognizing the benefits of practicing Yoga for holistic approach to health and well-being of the world's population.
The Embassy of India also organized a number of events such as a quiz contest on Yoga & Naturopathy on 18th June, 2017, an essay writing contest on 22nd June, 2017 as curtain raiser events before the main event at various venues including Peoples Park, Maha Bandula Park, Kyaikkasan Sports Stadium, Mawlamying, Taungoo, Zeyawaddy, Sittwe and Mandalay.