Myanmar team beats Brunei at SEA Games, gains semifinal spot

Myanmar’s football team were on a roll this week at the 2017 SEA Games beating Brunei 6-0 yesterday and moving forward into the semifinals.
Striker Aung Thu yet again proved the key player as Myanmar slaughtered Brunei in an exciting game in Kuala Lumpur.
It has been all smiles for Myanmar football fans this week as the Myanmar U-22 football team showed their metal.
During the week, the team knocked out Singapore 2-0. For that the team received a total of $50,000 as a prize from KBZ Bank and businessmen Zaw Zaw and Tay Za.
A great deal of buzz has surrounded the Myanmar team and crack goal scorer Aung Thu in the lead up to the SEA Games.
The Myanmar team is on a roll. On Wednesday they beat Laos 3-1 and have now moved forward into the semifinals.
The team is said to have gold in its sights after they won Silver in the 2015 SEA Games and Bronze in 2013 and 2011.