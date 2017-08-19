Myanmar team beats Brunei at SEA Games, gains semifinal spot

By
Mizzima
On Saturday, 19 August 2017

The high-scoring Myanmar team. Photo: MFF

Myanmar’s football team were on a roll this week at the 2017 SEA Games beating Brunei 6-0 yesterday and moving forward into the semifinals.

Striker Aung Thu yet again proved the key player as Myanmar slaughtered Brunei in an exciting game in Kuala Lumpur.

It has been all smiles for Myanmar football fans this week as the Myanmar U-22 football team showed their metal.

During the week, the team knocked out Singapore 2-0. For that the team received a total of $50,000 as a prize from KBZ Bank and businessmen Zaw Zaw and Tay Za. 

A great deal of buzz has surrounded the Myanmar team and crack goal scorer Aung Thu in the lead up to the SEA Games.

The Myanmar team is on a roll. On Wednesday they beat Laos 3-1 and have now moved forward into the semifinals.

The team is said to have gold in its sights after they won Silver in the 2015 SEA Games and Bronze in 2013 and 2011. 

More Articles

ASEAN mulling 2034 World Cup football bid - Myanmar
Miyazato makes it another perfect day at Myanmar Open
China can become world’s top league in football - marketing boss
Thais book Suzuki final spot with Myanmar demolition job
Thais triumph over Myanmar with Teerasil double
Malaysia axes Myanmar matches over Rohingya crackdown

Advertisements

This Week