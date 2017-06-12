Aung San Suu Kyi arrives in Sweden

A Myanmar delegation led by State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi has arrived at Sweden’s Stockholm Airport, according to state media. They were welcomed at the airport by Myanmar Ambassador U Kyaw Swa Min, embassy staff and families and Myanmar nationals in Sweden.
On Monday 12 June, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven will welcome State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, to Rosenbad.
They will meet to discuss bilateral relations between Sweden and Myanmar. During her two-day visit to Sweden, Daw Aung San Suu Kyi will have bilateral talks with Minister for Foreign Affairs Margot Wallström, Minister for EU Affairs and Trade Ann Linde and Minister for International Development Cooperation and Climate Isabella Lövin.