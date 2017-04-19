A man wanted over the murder of a colleague in Myanmar reportedly sighted in Scotland

A man wanted over the murder of a colleague in Myanmar is living in Glasgow it has been claimed, according to a STV News report.
Interpol issued a "red notice" for Harris Binotti following the death of 47-year-old Gary Ferguson in Yangon in November.
Binotti was pictured in Craigton area of Glasgow at the weekend and Mr Ferguson's family believe he is living in the city, the report said.
The international police organisation's "red notice" states Binotti, 26, is wanted on a charge of murder. Police in Scotland cannot arrest or detain Binotti until Myanmar authorities request his detention and it is understood that as yet authorities in Myanmar have made no official request to extradite him.