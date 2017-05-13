1st Myanmar-China Think Tank Forum held in China

The first Myanmar-China Think Tank Forum was held in Mangshi which is in the Dohong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture of China from 9 May to 11 May, 2017. It was sponsored by the Institute of Myanmar Studies, Yunnan Academy of Social Sciences (YASS)/Chinese Academy of South and Southeast Asian Studies (Kunming), and Myanmar Institute for Strategic and International Studies (MISIS) together with CPC Committee of the Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture and People's Government of the Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture.
The Myanmar delegation was led by former Myanmar ambassador to India U Wunn Lwin and member of MISIS and academics and researchers while the Chinese side was led by Mr He Zukun who is President and Secretary of the CPC Committee of YASS/Chinese Academy of South and Southeast Asian Studies (Kunming).
More than a hundred academics, researchers, media representatives, civil society representatives, and non-governmental organizations from Myanmar and China participated in the forum.
The delegates made presentations and offered perspectives on a range of issues from historical ties and cultural exchanges between Myanmar and China, and the economic cooperation of both countries, to China-Myanmar political relations and foreign policy.
During the forum, the Myanmar delegation also visited the border points 61 and 71 of Myanmar and China as well as visited the site in Mangshi where the Friendship Tree was plated by former Prime Minister of Burma U Ba Swe and Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai in 1956.