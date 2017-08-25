Bangladesh pushes back Rohingyas

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel on Friday stopped and pushed back 146 Rohingyas who tried to enter the country from Myanmar's Rakhine state after fresh violence erupted around Maung Taw last night.
The Rohingyas crossed into Bangladesh after fording the Naf river through Palongkhali of Ukhiaupazila, Ulubunia, Lombhabil and Kharengabhona of Teknafupazila as panic spread due to fighting in Myanmar, SM Ariful Islam, commanding officer of BGB Battalion-2 in Teknaf, told the media.
He said Bangladesh border guards gave the 146 refugees primary care and sent them back to Myanmar.
Bangladesh officials said they were anticipating an increase in the Rohingya exodus due to ongoing military operations now likely to be intensified after the midnight attacks.
At least 21 insurgents and 11 members of the security forces were killed in Myanmar's Rakhine state when the militants staged the coordinated attack on 24 police posts and an army base.