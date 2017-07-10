Bangladeshi PM urges UNHCR to ask Myanmar into taking back Rohingya refugees

By
Mizzima
On Monday, 10 July 2017

Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina addresses the General Debate of the 71st Session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 21 September 2016. Photo: Jason Szenes/EPA

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged the UNHCR and others in the international community to pursue Myanmar to take back Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh, bdnews24.com reported on 10 July.

She was speaking to visiting United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi at her parliament office yesterday.

The prime minister said the Myanmar refugee problem has only added to the socioeconomic problems to Bangladesh.

She also said her government had identified some island areas for rehabilitation of the Myanmar refugees and planned to build necessary infrastructures, shelter, schools and hospitals for them, according to the report.

