China, Myanmar to further military cooperation for border stability

Chinese Defense Minister Chang Wanquan said Friday China is willing to strengthen military cooperation with Myanmar to maintain the stability in border areas. 

Chang made the remarks while meeting the visiting Admiral Tin Aung San, commander-in-chief of the Myanmar navy. 

He said that China respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Myanmar, and supports the country in its development path in accordance with its own conditions. 

Since the relations between the two countries' militaries are at their best status currently, China is willing to advance cooperation with the Myanmar side, jointly safeguard stability in border areas and promote exchanges and cooperation between the two militaries, according to Chang. 

Tin Aung San expressed willingness to further pragmatic cooperation between the two militaries and promote relations between the two countries to a higher level.

