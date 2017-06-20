China to resolve issue related to 1000 frozen bank accounts

By
Mizzima
On Tuesday, 20 June 2017

Villagers wheel the bicycles past the Chinese customs house at the China-Myanmar border town of Jiegao, in China's southwestern province of Yunnan. Photo: AFP

The Chinese Embassy has announced that it has been resolving the issue in which Chinese banks froze more than 1,000 accounts belonging to Myanmar traders.

Sino-Myanmar border trade can be affected by the move made by China.

The Embassy has said they are negotiating with relevant departments from the two nations.

The move aims to protect the interests of the people (of the two nations) who are living in Sino-Myanmar border areas and to tackle illegal trade in border areas, according to the embassy’s statement.

The bank accounts have been frozen since June 14, and the move mainly intends to crack down on 27 illegal smuggling groups.

