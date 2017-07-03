Malaysia to consider action against Myanmar over blocking of UN fact-finding mission

Malaysia will consider action against Myanmar following the latter's decision to deny entry to a United Nations fact-finding mission probing alleged abuse of Rohingya in the country, the Straits Times reported on 2 July.
The report quoted Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi stating that the government will seek the foreign ministry's advice on whether humanitarian or diplomatic action would be taken.
Last Friday, the Myanmar government led by Ms Aung San Suu Kyi said it would refuse entry to members of a UN probe focusing on allegations of killings, rape and torture by security forces against the Muslim Rohingya community in the north-western state of Rakhine.