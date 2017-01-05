Myanmar Navy says a media report saying they opened fire on Bangladeshi fishermen is false

By
Mizzima
On Thursday, 5 January 2017

Photo: Myanmar NAVY/Facebook

The Daily Star newspaper’s online report saying six Bangladeshi fishermen were injured when Myanmar Navy opened fire at them is false, according to the Commander-in-Chief’s Office (Navy).

The Dhaka-based newspaper The Daily Star’s online report entitled “6 Bangladeshis shot in Myanmar firing at Bay” published at Bangladeshi local time 9:49 pm on December 27 says that six Bangladeshi fishermen were injured when a Myanmar Navy ship chased a Bangladeshi trawler and opened fire at it in the Bay of Bengal near St Martin’s Island in the morning on December 27.

The Myanmar State Counsellor's office says the office contacted the Commander-in-Chief’s Office (Navy) to ask questions about the issue, and the office replied that the Myanmar Navy ship did not shoot at the Bangladeshi trawler.

Mizzima republished the news in the following story:

http://www.mizzima.com/news-regional/6-bangladeshis-shot-myanmar-navy-bay-bengal-incident

The story included a photo caption from the EPA news agency that is incorrect as it referred to the Naf River.

Mizzima has taken the story down.

