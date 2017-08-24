Roundtable on Counter-Terrorism between Myanmar and Indonesia held

A Roundtable on Counter-Terrorism between Myanmar and Indonesia was held at the National Reconciliation and Peace Centre in Nay Pyi Taw on 23 August, state media reported.
The Roundtable was chaired by U Thaung Tun, National Security Advisor to the Union Government.
At the roundtable, the two sides discussed the growing threat of terrorism and violent extremism in the region and ways and means to fight against the challenge through increased cooperation at the bilateral, regional, and international levels, the report said.