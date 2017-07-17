3 killed in Rakhine explosion: Myanmar police

By
AFP
On Monday, 17 July 2017

Myanmar police stand guard outside the Sittwe airport as Yanghee Lee (not in pictured), the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, arrives in Sittwe, Rakhine State, northern Myanmar, 12 July 2017. Photo: Nyunt Win/EPA

Three people, including two teenage boys, were killed by an explosion in Myanmar's restive Rakhine state on Saturday, a police officer said.

Police were investigating if the mine had been laid intentionally or if the victims had accidentally struck unexploded ordnance leftover from a previous conflict, an officer told AFP.

"According to our initial information, it was a homemade mine," the officer said, requesting anonymity.

"It exploded around 10:30am this morning in a field," he said, adding that an elderly man and two boys aged 15 and 17 were killed by the blast.

A 13-year-old boy was hospitalised with injuries.

The north of Rakhine state is an impoverished area scarred by a brutal army crackdown on its Muslim Rohingya population.

The campaign was launched in October in response to deadly raids staged by Rohingya militants, who say they are fighting for political rights for the stateless minority, which Myanmar has been accused of mistreating for years.

The army crackdown has displaced more than 92,000 Rohingya.

The majority fled across the border to Bangladesh, where many gave harrowing accounts of security officers slaughtering babies, burning people alive and staging gang rapes.

The UN has ordered an investigation into the alleged army abuses, saying they may amount to crimes against humanity.

But Myanmar has vowed to block visas for the UN fact-finding team, with de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi warning that their probe would inflame tensions in the region.

Suu Kyi, a Nobel peace prize winner, has faced global censure for not taking a stronger stance on the Rohingya's plight since coming to power last year.

© AFP

More Articles

India pursues Act East policy via Myanmar
Undocumented Myanmar workers arrive at Kawthoung after Thai immigration crackdown
Yangon Region Chief Minister sends letter of apology to Tatmadaw
The construction of BCIM Economic Corridor vs. Myanmar
Thai seafood giant commits to major fishing reforms
Myanmar is prone to the downsides of natural and man-made climate change. A man rows a boat with passenger as they pass through a flooded road at Kyein Chaung village of Kangyee Daunk township in Ayeyarwady Region, Myanmar, 12 August 2016. Photo: Lynn Bo Bo/EPA
ADB warns climate change ‘disastrous’ for Asia

Advertisements

This Week