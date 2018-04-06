Accused in Ko Ni murder case wishes case will conclude soon

Zeyar Phyo the accused in advocate Ko Ni’s murder said that he wishes the case will conclude soon.
Gunman Kyi Lin and co-accused, Aung Win Zaw and Zeyar Phyo, were produced before the court on April 5 for the 52nd hearing at Yangon north district court.
“Please listen to the voice of the higher Region High Court. We have submitted our revision case to them. I wish the case soon concludes,” Zeyar Phyo said after leaving the court.
The lawyers representing Kyi Lin, Zeyar Phyo and Aung Win Zaw in the case submitted a petition to Yangon Region High Court on March 19, 2018 in which the three accused were charged with a case which carries capital punishment. Aung Win Tun was also charged with a bailable offence under section 212 of Penal Code (harbouring the accused in this case).
Ko Ni’s assassination took place at Yangon international airport on January 29, 2017. Gunman Kyi Lin shot the NLD party’s legal consultant advocate Ko Ni dead at close range and also killed taxi driver Nay Win while he was being chased at the airport.