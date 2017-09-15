Accused in Taungdwingyi incident face up to 13 years if found guilty

By
Zeyar Maw
On Friday, 15 September 2017

Photo: Ko Ta Gyi (Taungdwingyi)

Seven people involved in an incident on September 10 when a mob of about 50 youths covered their faces with cloths and vandalised houses and shops in Taungdwingyi owned by Muslims have been arrested and advocate Robert San Aung said that they might be sentenced up to 13 years if found guilty.

A government press statement says the accused had said during the investigation that they committed the acts to protest violent attacks committed by terrorists in Rakhine.

The statement further says a mobile phone and accessories shop, a tea shop, a grocery store, a restaurant and some houses were damaged in the incident.

More Articles

Suu Kyi tells US lawmaker she seeks aid for displaced in Rakhine
Myanmar exiles pen open letter to Daw Aung San Suu Kyi
Thai court approves compensation for abused Myanmar migrant workers
Bangladesh targets refugee profiteers as Rakhine crisis deepens
Amnesty alleges Myanmar military torching villages in Rakhine
After threatening to kill Muslims, Yangon resident gets 8 days in jail

Advertisements

This Week