Accused in Taungdwingyi incident face up to 13 years if found guilty

Seven people involved in an incident on September 10 when a mob of about 50 youths covered their faces with cloths and vandalised houses and shops in Taungdwingyi owned by Muslims have been arrested and advocate Robert San Aung said that they might be sentenced up to 13 years if found guilty.
A government press statement says the accused had said during the investigation that they committed the acts to protest violent attacks committed by terrorists in Rakhine.
The statement further says a mobile phone and accessories shop, a tea shop, a grocery store, a restaurant and some houses were damaged in the incident.