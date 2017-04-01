Airport policeman examined first in Ko Ni and Nay Win double murder case

Prosecution witness Inspector Moe Naing, a police officer on duty at Yangon airport on January 29, the day Advocate Ko Ni and taxi driver Nay Win were murdered, gave testimony on March 31 at Yangon northern district court in Insein.
Inspector Moe Naing was the first to be examined as a prosecution witness in murder case 45/2017, charged under sections 302/34/212 of the Penal Code, in which the accused are Kyi Lin, Aung Win Zaw, Zeya Phyo, Aung Win Tun and fugitive Aung Win Khaing.
“I saw a man in quarter-pants and T-shirt beside the gunman Kyi Lin on the road at airport Terminal 1 gate,” Inspector Moe Naing told the court. “And in the CCTV footage recorded on that day, this man in quarter-pants and T-shirt entered airport terminal first from gate number 4 before gunman Kyi Lin entered. The man in quarter-pants was Aung Win Zaw.”
In his testimony before the court, Inspector Moe Naing said Kyi Lin shot advocate Ko Ni dead on January 29 at about 5 pm and then he was chased by taxi driver Nay Win while he was fleeing from the crime scene and then Kyi Lin shot dead Nay Win. And then he registered a murder case against Kyi Lin at Mingladon Myoma police station.
Inspector Moe Naing testified that he chased and arrested Kyi Lin with the help given by taxi drivers, civilians and policemen. He said he seized a 9 mm pistol, a revolver with four bullets, a brown wallet, 90,000 kyat in various denominations, a hat, a visiting card with name of Saya U Myint Thein (Naypyitaw), an iron chain, a black handbag without straps, twenty lottery tickets, two 9 mm spent bullets, a blood stained shirt and a quarter pants and then he submitted these articles to the court as exhibits.
Advocate Nay La who represents the family of slain advocate Ko Ni and witnessed today’s hearing said that Kyaw Kyaw Htike who represented Kyi Lin in this case asked irrelevant questions in cross examinations to prosecution witness Inspector Moe Naing on March 31.
The court fixed the next hearing for April 7 for examining the next prosecution witness in this double murder case. There are said to be 80 prosecution witnesses in the murder case and eight prosecution witnesses in illegal possession of weapons case.