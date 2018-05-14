Arakan Army releases two abductees

The Arakan Army (AA) yesterday released two of three abductees from remote Bandarban, Bangladesh, the Daily Star reported quoting police sources.
Members of the Arakan Army kidnapped Hri Mya Marma, 43, and her sister-in-law Mya Nu Prue, 30, and Atui Mong, husband of Hri Mya on Friday.
The group released Hri Mya Marma, 43, and Mya Nu Prue, 30, while Atui Mong is still in their captivity.
According to the report, the Arakan Army had abducted the three while looking for a former Arakan Army soldier who had deserted.