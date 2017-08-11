Aung San Suu Kyi confident non-ceasefire signatories will join NCA

Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi has expressed strong belief that the non-signatory armed groups to the Nationwide Ceasefire Accord (NCA) would sign the peace pact during the upcoming third 21st Century Panglong Peace Conference, according to Chairman of the Peace Commission Tin Myo Win Thursday, Xinhua reported on 10 August.
The peace commission Thursday held the 4th formal meeting with the United Nationalities Federal Council (UNFC), represented by the Delegation of Political Negotiation (DPN) at the National Reconciliation and Peace Center (NRPC) here.
Sending a message to the meeting, Suu Kyi believed that the coalition force leaders can make a final step towards peace, Tin Myo Win said, adding that the meeting would finalise the discussions on all remaining points, the report said.