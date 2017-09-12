Aung San Suu Kyi meets RCSS Chairman Yawd Serk

By
Zeyar Maw
On Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Photo: Myanmar State Counsellor Office

State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and Restoration Council of Shan State/Shan State Army (RCSS/SSA) Chairman Yawd Serk met at National Reconciliation and Peace Centre (NRPC), Naypyitaw on September 11 at about 10 a.m.

According to a press statement issued by State Counsellor’s Office, confidence and trust building on the peace process being conducted by the government under Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA), development of ethnic inhabited areas, education, health and anti-narcotic drugs affairs,were discussed.

RCSS/SSA signed the NCA with the government, but they have had frequent clashes with government troops and Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), a Pa’O ethnic armed group. 

