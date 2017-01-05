Authorities to arrange land plots for those who lost their homes in river bank collapse

By
Sithu Maung Maung
On Thursday, 5 January 2017

Officials check the site of the river bank collapse. Photo: Sithu Maung Maung/Mizzima

The Ayeyarwady Region government is arranging land plots for those who lost their land after the bank of the Pan Hlaing River collapsed in Sarmalauk Village in Nyaungtone Township, the Ayeyarwady Region Power, Energy, Industry, and Transportation Minister Win Htay told Mizzima.

“We have instructed our officials to plan to prevent the river bank collapse and to arrange temporary accommodation for those who lost their homes. We have instructed the officials to submit a report to the regional government quickly after inspecting the issue in order to give land plots to them as substitutes,” the Minister Win Htay told Mizzima.

Fifteen homes were lost due to the collapse, which began on December 23 and continued until January 3. If the collapse continues, about 35 home will be lost, said Ayeyarwady Region MP (Nyaungtone Township constituency) Kyaw San.

Currently, the Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Ministry has been providing aid to those who lost their homes due to the collapse of the river bank.

“Last year, a road and a monastery were lost. This year homes were lost. A question about the plan to prevent the river bank collapse will be raised in the parliament,” said the regional MP Kyaw San.

