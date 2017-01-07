Ayeyarwady Region Chief Minister stable after car accident

By
Mizzima
On Saturday, 7 January 2017

Ayeyarwady Region Chief Minister Mahn Johnny. Photo: Mizzima

Ayeyarwady Region Chief Minister Mahn Johnny had a traffic accident while his car was heading to Nay Pyi Taw on January 6.

His condition is stable and there is no need to worry, his son Zarni Maung told Mizzima on Friday night.

The Chief Minister left from Pathein for Nay Pyi Taw to attend a meeting.

The accident occurred near Sarmalauk Village at around 5 pm on Friday. A Yangon-Zalun passenger bus collided with his car.

His right hand was injured but there was no need to worry, a Mizzima correspondent who visited the Yangon General Hospital on Friday night said.

