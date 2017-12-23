Bail plea by Magway abbot U Pamaukkha rejected

The bail request of prominent abbot U Pamaukkha was rejected by the court on December 22.
Aung Myaing, one of those who are helping in abbot U Pamaukkha case, told reporters bail had been refused for the Magway abbot after he was produced before the court for the sixth time yesterday.
The 55-year-old abbot is charged with inciting unrest in a protest outside the US Embassy last year. He is charged under section 505(b) of the Penal Code.
“His lawyer pleaded to court to grant bail to him as he is will appear before the court without failure and he is a monk over 50 who is observing the 227 precepts of Buddhist canon law so that he may be granted bail under the discretion of the judge of this trial court but it was rejected,” Aung Myaing, a team member assisting abbot U Pamaukkha, said.
Abbot U Pamaukkha has been sentenced to one month prison term in the case charged under section 19 of Peaceful Demonstration and Procession Law and he has already served this sentence but he is still facing trial in a case charged under section 505(b) of Penal Code.
“The abbot was produced before the court in handcuffs. He is not a hardened criminal or murderer or gangster. He is a Buddhist monk who preaches sermons to the people and lives by abiding laws and respects the rule of law. We see he is being persecuted by the law enforcers for violating the existing laws,” Aung Myaing added.
A case was registered against three monks and four laymen for staging a demonstration in front of US embassy on April 28, 2016 without the required permission. The court issued arrest warrants against three monks namely U Pamaukkha, U Thuseitta and U Pyinnyawuntha after they failed to appear before the court.
He was disrobed and arrested when he came to Dagon Myothit north Myoma Police Station on November 12 to apply for permission to stage a demonstration against tax free market place in Dagon Myothit north Ward No. 38.
Then Kamayut Township court rejected his bail plea in the case charged under section 505(b) of the Penal Code so that he has to face trial in judicial custody.