Batch of Myanmar refugees return from Thailand

A group of Myanmar refugees who were living in camps in Thailand returned to Myanmar yesterday.
A group of 73 Myanmar nationals in Thailand returned voluntarily and were received at Kyauk Lone Gyi reception centre in Myawady Town, Kayin State, according to the Global New Light of Myanmar.
This was the second batch to return voluntarily. A batch of 65 returned in October 2016.
Of the 73 Myanmar nationals, 24 men and 28 women are from Kayin State, four men and four women are from the Yangon Region, four men and four women are from the Sagaing Region, and two men and three women are from the Bago Region, according to the newspaper.
The returnees and Myanmar Ambassador to Thailand Myo Myint Than Oo were welcomed by Kayin State Minister for Bamar Ethnic Affairs Tayza Htut Hlaing Htwe and other officials at the friendship bridge No (1) in Myawady. The returnees were later given words of encouragement by Kayin State Chief Minister Daw Nan Khin Htwe Myint and state ministers at the reception centre, according to the report.
The Kayin State Chief Minister expressed her gratitude to the Thai authorities, who helped transport the returnees back home. She then told the returnees that the current situation in Myanmar was different from when they had left for Thailand.