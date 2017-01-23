British delegation led by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson leaves Myanmar

The British delegation led by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson left Myanmar yesterday.During his three-day visit to Myanmar, Mr. Johnson visited Nay Pyi Taw, where he met with State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi to reaffirm Britain’s support for Myanmar’s transition to democracy and the government’s efforts to reinvigorate the peace process, state media reported on 23 January.
In related news, state media also reported that a Myanmar delegation led by Speaker of the Pyithu Hluttaw U Win Myint arrived at London’s Heathrow Airport on Saturday morning at the invitation of the Rt. Hon. Mr John Bercow of the Lower House of the British Parliament.
The delegation was welcomed at the airport by Myanmar Ambassador to Britain U Kyaw Swar Min and officials and the Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD).