Cardinal Bo gives Easter message to Myanmar

In a message released ahead of Easter, Myanmar’s prominent Catholic Church leader called on his countrymen to remove the stones of hatred, injustice and ethnic conflict that have trapped millions of men and women in the grave of despair and hopelessness and rise again to the future of hope, peace and prosperity, according to Vatican News.
“Easter is about removing the stones in our personal lives and the society where we live,” Cardinal Charles Bo, Archbishop of Yangon is stressing in his message for Easter 2018.
Quoting amply from Pope Francis during his November 2017 visit to Myanmar, the 69-year old cardinal is encouraging his fellow citizens to sentiments such as compassion, tolerance, reconciliation, forgiveness, justice and respect for the dignity and rights of each member of society, according to the news report.