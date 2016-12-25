Chief minister cautious about handling sensitive issue in Rakhine State

By
Mizzima
On Sunday, 25 December 2016

Soldiers on patrol in Rakhine State. Photo: Mizzima

(Sittwe, Mizizma) - The Rakhine State government is addressing violence very cautiously as it is a sensitive issue for the communities, said Chief Minister U Nyi Pu told Mizzima on December 23.

U Nyi Pu also said his government is taking appropriate measures for both communities for the stability and development of the region.

“We will focus on long-term development of this region as it is important for stability and to prevent further violence,” he added.

State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi told ASEAN foreign ministers in Yangon on December 19 that her government will need to take time to address the Rakhine problem.

More Articles

Rakhine govt denies prohibition against sea fishing
The entrance to Maungdaw Township, Rakhine State. Photo: Mizzima
Seven new Rakhine villages to be set up in Maungdaw
People walk in Ngakhuya village near the Maungdaw town of Bangladesh-Myanmar border, Rakhine State, 21 December 2016. Photo: Nyein Chan Naing/EPA
More details on librarian found beheaded in Maungdaw
US President-elect Donald Trump speaking to a crowd at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, USA, 17 December 2016. Photo: EPA
With Cold War words, Trump launches into nuclear debate
Shu Nar Myar, left, in white shirt, being interviewed by reporters. Photo: State Counsellor Office Information Committee
Muslim man found dead after speaking to media in restive Myanmar state
Harvesting time. Photo: Mizzima
Region Government to act over disputed land

Advertisements

This Week

Mizzima Weekly

Subscribe | Where to buy?