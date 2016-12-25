Chief minister cautious about handling sensitive issue in Rakhine State

(Sittwe, Mizizma) - The Rakhine State government is addressing violence very cautiously as it is a sensitive issue for the communities, said Chief Minister U Nyi Pu told Mizzima on December 23.
U Nyi Pu also said his government is taking appropriate measures for both communities for the stability and development of the region.
“We will focus on long-term development of this region as it is important for stability and to prevent further violence,” he added.
State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi told ASEAN foreign ministers in Yangon on December 19 that her government will need to take time to address the Rakhine problem.