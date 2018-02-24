Chin State to get small airport

Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF) International, an international non-governmental organisation, is conducting a geotechnical investigation to construct a small airport in Lailenpi Town in Matupi Township, Mindat District, southern Chin State, state media reported.

This small airport can accommodate high performance short takeoff and landing aircraft, with a seating capacity of 13 people and a length of 800 metres. The small airport will be constructed with some US$2.2 million provided by MAF.

MAF will support the operations of up to three aircraft depending on demand, after receiving the requisite approval of the government, said Chad Tilley, Country Director of MAF Myanmar.

