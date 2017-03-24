China seeks firearms from Myanmar refugees

A border county in Southwest China's Yunnan Province has demanded that Burmese locals living in the county surrender their firearms, which Chinese experts believe is China's way of maintaining peace and stability along the border.
"The conflicts in north Myanmar have led to a flood of firearms entering China… Burmese border residents without a crime record who surrender their firearms would be rewarded," read a notice of the local government of Gengma Dai and Wa autonomous county, Lincang, Yunnan.
The notice was posted online, and Gengma police confirmed its existence on Thursday.
The post said Burmese residents in Gengma could receive 500 yuan ($72.60) from public security departments for each rifle they surrender, and 200 yuan for each pistol and grenade, and 2 yuan for each bullet.
More than 20,000 Burmese have fled to China since armed clashes broke out in north Myanmar on March 6.
Meanwhile, the Chinese foreign ministry said it vows to respect Myanmar's national sovereignty and independence, in response to reports that a Chinese bank had suspended the account of an ethnic armed group in Myanmar.
Myanmar's president's office announced that its president, U Htin Kyaw, will visit China for the first time in April, according to a Tuesday report from mhwmm.com, a Chinese news website based in Myanmar.
Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Hong Liang met Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar's Defense Services, to discuss the security and stability situation along the border areas on Tuesday, Myanmar news media Eleven Myanmar reported.
China considers the north Myanmar issue complicated, because border residents belong to the same ethnicity, said Liu Yun, an analyst on Myanmar issues, told the Global Times on Thursday.
"Therefore, China cannot be more cautious on issues such as collecting firearms and closing donation accounts."
"Efforts made by the Chinese government on the north Myanmar issue shows peace and stability along the border region is China's priority," Liu said, adding that this could provide a solution to armed clashes in north Myanmar, which includes negotiations with Myanmar.
Courtesy Global Times