Chinese ambassador says freezing bank accounts is regular judicial action

An official from the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar said that freezing the accounts of Myanmar traders has been carried out to investigate gambling allegations and are merely part of his country’s judicial process.
Chinese Ambassador Mr. Yang Shouzheng said this in a meeting at Nay Pyi Taw with the Ministry of Home Affairs, Myanmar Police Force, Department of Transnational Crimes, and Police Chief Aung Htay Myint on June 22.
Minister of Commerce Dr. Than Myint, Thura Shwe Mann, Major General Aung Htay Myint, the President of UMFCCI and Director of Commerce U Yan Naing Tun discussed about this issue with officials from the Chinese Embassy during meetings in Nay Pyi Taw and Yangon.
Freezing the Myanmar traders’ bank accounts temporarily starting on June 14 is part of a crackdown on 27 smuggling gangs in China, according to the Chinese Embassy.
Major General Aung Htay Myint said that the Myanmar Police Force is willing to work together with the Chinese authorities to solve these crimes.
Chinese Embassy official Mr. Chen Chen said they sought to solve the problem as soon as possible.
Minister of Commerce Dr. Than Myint said maintaining regular cross-border trade between China and Myanmar is very beneficial for both countries.
Mr. Chen Chen also stated that they value the benefits of Myanmar traders in the meeting with Thura Shwe Mann on June 20.
A total of 200 Myanmar traders in Muse whose bank accounts have been frozen protested on June 23 calling for their accounts to be reopened.