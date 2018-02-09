Chinese New Year to be celebrated on a grand scale in Yangon

Chinese Lunar New Year, will be celebrated on a grand scale for the second time in several decades in Yangon, Xinhua has reported.
According to the local Myanmar-Chinese community, Yunnan Natives Association has been set as the main event organizer involving all walks of life to erect a big stage in the center of the Chinatown where various entertainment programs including songs and dances will be performed.
During the event, Chinese traditional handicrafts and cultural objects will be showcased at booths lined up on the Maha Bandoola Street, the main road of Chinatown which will be lit up by more than 3,000 red lanterns with festive decorations including some archways erected in the main junctions of the road.