Chinese New Year celebrations begin in Yangon

By
Mizzima
On Friday, 16 February 2018

A bus drives along a road decorated with lighted up red lanterns in celebrations for the Chinese Lunar New Year or Spring Festival at chinatown in Yangon, Myanmar, 14 February 2018. Photo: Lynn Bo Bo/EPA-EFE

A large lion and dragon dance performed by more than two dozen groups of Myanmar-Chinese opened up the Chinese Lunar New Year celebration in Yangon on Thursday, the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, Xinhua reported.

The round-the-Chinatown procession, organized by Myanmar Lion and Dragon Dance Federation, began from the heart of Chinatown attracting thousands of spectators.

As in previous years, the marchers paid homage to the Chinatown Guangdong Guanyin (God of Mercy) Temple and Fujian Qingfu Gong Temple with an on-the-spot brief performance as they passed by, the report said.

