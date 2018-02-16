Chinese New Year celebrations begin in Yangon

A large lion and dragon dance performed by more than two dozen groups of Myanmar-Chinese opened up the Chinese Lunar New Year celebration in Yangon on Thursday, the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, Xinhua reported.
The round-the-Chinatown procession, organized by Myanmar Lion and Dragon Dance Federation, began from the heart of Chinatown attracting thousands of spectators.
As in previous years, the marchers paid homage to the Chinatown Guangdong Guanyin (God of Mercy) Temple and Fujian Qingfu Gong Temple with an on-the-spot brief performance as they passed by, the report said.