Confiscated land returned to farmers

The Myanmar government has returned some 385 acres (156 hectares) of land out of 1,081 acres, confiscated by the Ministry of Defense, to 82 farmers in Tachileik, the country's eastern Shan state, Xinhua reported.
Other 696 acres of such land have also been given back to the Shan state government.
Second Vice President U Henry Van Thio, who is also Chairman of the Central Committee for Scrutinizing Confiscated Farmlands, stressed the importance of improving the living standard of farmers and finding markets for agricultural products after the return of the confiscated land to farmers who make up 70 percent of the country's rural population.