Court to pronounce judgment on Abbot U Pamaukkha case on 21st February

The judgment on abbot U Pamaukkha who is charged under section 505(b) of Penal Code (conducting public mischief) will be pronounced by court on February 21.
Sithu Myint, one of people working on the case told Mizzima, “After examining prosecution witnesses, the court made charges against the abbot on February 7 at today’s hearing on February 14, the court examined all defence witnesses and the court fixed February 21 to pronounce judgment.”
He added that organizations rallying around the abbot would continue to work within the framework of the law.
The police registered a case against three monks and four laymen for staging a demonstration in front of US embassy on April 28, 2016 without required permission. The court issued an arrest warrant against the three monks U Pamaukkha, U Thu Seitta, U Pyinnya Wuntha after they failed to appear before court.