Death toll from seasonal influenza reaches 25

The death toll from seasonal influenza A/H1N1-2009, also known as swine flu, reached 25 in Myanmar as of Tuesday since the outbreak of the disease in July, Xinhua reported quoting local media.
The number of deaths climbed to 25 as seven new cases of H1N1 were confirmed over the last two days, according to the Ministry of Health and Sports.
A total of 242 people were found infected with the virus across the country since July 21.
Patients contracting the virus have been receiving treatment at designated specialist hospitals.