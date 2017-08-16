Death toll from seasonal influenza reaches 25

By
Mizzima
On Wednesday, 16 August 2017

Myanmar man wears a mask to as he walks past a shopping mall in a downtown area in Yangon, Myanmar, 24 July 2017. Photo: Lynn Bo Bo/EPA

The death toll from seasonal influenza A/H1N1-2009, also known as swine flu, reached 25 in Myanmar as of Tuesday since the outbreak of the disease in July, Xinhua reported quoting local media.

The number of deaths climbed to 25 as seven new cases of H1N1 were confirmed over the last two days, according to the Ministry of Health and Sports.

A total of 242 people were found infected with the virus across the country since July 21.

Patients contracting the virus have been receiving treatment at designated specialist hospitals.

More Articles

An armed Myanmar police officer stands guard in Aung Mingalar ward in Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine State. Photo: AFP
Government spokesperson rejects rumours regarding establishment of People’s Militias in Rakhine State
Myanmar-India celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations
People’s Militias to be established with ethnic Rakhine for Maungdaw area defence
India to send back all Rohingyas - Minister
Ministers meet with Buddhist monk leaders over Rakhine security situation
Road map needed for Myanmar’s transition, say experts

Advertisements

This Week