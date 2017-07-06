Defamation case against Mizzima Media dropped

The defamation case against Mizzima News, including columnist Sithu Aung Myint, Mizzima Editor-in-Chief and Managing Director Soe Myint and the editor-in-charge of Mizzima's Myanmar edition, Myo Thant has been dropped by Eleven Media.
Mizzima Media Online and its digital daily newspaper had, on 31 December 2015, published columnist Sithu Aung Myint's article entitled “MPC or the organization distorted by some media”. Eleven Media Group's chief reporter U Marn Thu Shein filed a case against Mizzima Media at the Pazundaung Township police station under the Electronic Transactions Law, a law established for the prosecution of criminal activity online.
The court case was closed on 26 June 2017.