Defamation case against Mizzima Media dropped

By
Mizzima
On Thursday, 6 July 2017

Photo: Thet Ko/Mizzima

The defamation case against Mizzima News, including columnist Sithu Aung Myint, Mizzima Editor-in-Chief and Managing Director Soe Myint and the editor-in-charge of Mizzima's Myanmar edition, Myo Thant has been dropped by Eleven Media.

Mizzima Media Online and its digital daily newspaper had, on 31 December 2015, published columnist Sithu Aung Myint's article entitled “MPC or the organization distorted by some media”. Eleven Media Group's chief reporter U Marn Thu Shein filed a case against Mizzima Media at the Pazundaung Township police station under the Electronic Transactions Law, a law established for the prosecution of criminal activity online.

The court case was closed on 26 June 2017.

More Articles

Norway returns Buddha statue to protect Myanmar’s national cultural heritage
Bangladesh for resolving Rohingya issue bilaterally
India will fully cooperate with Myanmar for security and combating terrorism
Myanmar defense chief calls military plane crash great loss for nation, armed forces
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees meets with villagers in Maungtaw
Rohingya man killed in mob attack in Sittwe

Advertisements

This Week