DVB news broadcaster celebrates 25 years

The Democratic Voice of Burma (DVB), born in exile, is celebrating its 25th anniversary.
DVB is a non-profit media organization that started out in Chiang Mai, Thailand as a way to report news on Myanmar under the then military junta.
Run by Burmese expatriates, it made radio and television broadcasts aimed at providing uncensored news and information about Myanmar.
In 1992, DVB began broadcasting programming into Myanmar from studios in Oslo, Norway and transmitting via shortwave radio from the Norwegian transmitter at Kvitsoy. Now the broadcast is sent via satellite.
On May 28, 2005, DVB expanded its programming and began satellite television broadcasts into the country. The organization stated that it hoped to reach some ten million Myanmar people through this new effort (which it claims is the first free and independent Burmese language television channel), which was funded in part by non-governmental organizations such as Free Voice of the Netherlands, the National Endowment for Democracy, and the Freedom of Expression Foundation.
After Myanmar began opening up under President Thein Sein, DVB “returned” to the country in 2012 and started multimedia operations inside the country, running a branch office with its former underground VJs.
DVB is one of the five Myanmar media companies that received a license for new Free To Air Digital Television Channels tendered by the Myanmar government under Myanma Radio and Television (MRTV). The other four companies are Mizzima Media, Fortune International, Kaung Myanmar Aung Group and Young Investment Group. They plan to launch new five Free To Air TV channels in next few months for the Myanmar audience.