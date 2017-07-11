Electricity and Energy minister on leave, Construction Minister takes charge

By
Min Min
On Tuesday, 11 July 2017

Electricity and Energy Minister Pe Zin Tun is seen after a parliament session. Photo: Min Min/Mizzima

The Minister of Construction Win Khaing has stepped in to fill in for Minister for Electrical Power and Energy Pe Zin Tun who is on leave.

Minister Win Khaing, who is concurrently holding two ministries, told Mizzima on July 10, “The Minister is on leave” as the reason for him holding two ministries concurrently.

The Information Ministry said Minister Win Khaing visited Mahn gas-fired power station in Minbu under the Electric Power Enterprise on July 8.

Pe Zin Tun served as permanent secretary of Ministry of Electrical Power and Energy in President Thein Sein’s government and then he was promoted to Union Minister when the NLD-led government took power.

Mizzima learned that he was currently on leave on health grounds.

There are rumours of a possible cabinet reshuffle including Minister Pe Zin Tun, but this cannot be confirmed.

