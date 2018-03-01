Ethnic groups want release of census date

Ethnic groups in Myanmar are seeking the release of accurate data from the last census in 2014 to support better education and healthcare for minorities, in addition to other development projects and social and cultural issues according to a report on ucanews.com.
The government, which has already been criticised for the alleged persecution of Rohingya Muslims, has withheld details about the size of ethnic populations for the last four years due to the sensitivity of the data, critics say.
“We acknowledge it takes time to get the accurate lists, but the government need to carry out consultations with ethnic leaders," U Zo Zam, chairman of the Chin National Democratic Party, told ucanews.com.
Myanmar is one of the most culturally diverse countries in the region where ethnicity is a complex and politically sensitive issue, the report said.