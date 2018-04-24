Fighting reported between KIA and government troops in Namti

Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at Namti. Photo: Than Lwin Oo

The 11th Battalion of Kachin Independence Army (KIA) and government troops clashed near Kasong village, Namti Township, Kachin State from April 20 in the evening to April 21.

KIA spokesman Col. Naw Bu said, “Government troops fired heavy weapons at Kasong village where KIA 11th Battalion is stationed on April 20. Then air bombardment followed. At dusk, ground fighting took place.”

“We hear that currently, about 2,000 people are taking refuge at churches in Namti,” Col. Naw Bu added.

Kasong is the same village where about 1,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) took refuge when KIA and Tatmadaw (government troops) fought in August 2017.

