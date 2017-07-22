German government provides US 2.1 million for health care in Rakhine

The German government has granted subsidies worth 1.85 million Euros (about 2.1 million US-Dollars) for humanitarian aid in Rakhine State, according to a press release July 21.
It will be used to improve strengthening and improving access to local basic health care structures.
Also conducting awareness raising campaigns on health topics in communities is programmed. In this regard, providing care to pregnant women and new mothers is a special focus.
The organisation of the project lies with Malteser International. The attribution will increase the financial volume of the project “Reducing the vulnerability of conflict affected population by ensuring access to water, sanitation and hygiene (WaSH) in Rakhine State“ for the period from 1st June 2017 until 31st May 2020.
The project has already been funded by the German Government over previous years. In the framework of this project, Malteser International assists directly in dealing with the local population in the crisis-ridden regions in northern Rakhine State.
Rakhine State suffers from high rates of poverty, communal strife, and a low-level insurgency.