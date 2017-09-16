German magazine expresses concern over detention of Myanmar journalists

The German magazine GEO has expressed concern over the detention by Bangladesh of two Myanmar journalists who were working in Cox’s Bazar covering the Rakhine crisis.
The editors of GEO issued a press release on September 15.
“Burmese photojournalist Minzayar Oo and his assistant Hkun Lat have being held by the Bangladeshi authorities since September, 7th. Minzayar Oo is a member of the British photo agency Panos Pictures and was assigned by German GEO magazine to cover the Rohingya crisis in the Bangladeshi town of Cox's Bazar, where many Rohingyas have arrived to seek protection from the atrocities they have suffered in Myanmar.
“Minzayar Oo and Hkun Lat were assigned by GEO magazine because of their professionalism and their journalistic integrity. Minzayar Oo is an internationally renowned, award winning photojournalist, whose work is published widely and has been recognised by some of the world's most important journalism awards.
“We, the editorial board of GEO magazine and the staff and photographers at Panos Pictures, are deeply concerned about the continued detention of Minzayar Oo and Hkun Lat and the fact that they have been denied bail.”