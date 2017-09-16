German magazine expresses concern over detention of Myanmar journalists

By
Mizzima
On Saturday, 16 September 2017

Minzayar Oo and Hkun Lat were assigned by GEO magazine. Photos: GEO

The German magazine GEO has expressed concern over the detention by Bangladesh of two Myanmar journalists who were working in Cox’s Bazar covering the Rakhine crisis.

The editors of GEO issued a press release on September 15.

“Burmese photojournalist Minzayar Oo and his assistant Hkun Lat have being held by the Bangladeshi authorities since September, 7th. Minzayar Oo is a member of the British photo agency Panos Pictures and was assigned by German GEO magazine to cover the Rohingya crisis in the Bangladeshi town of Cox's Bazar, where many Rohingyas have arrived to seek protection from the atrocities they have suffered in Myanmar.

“Minzayar Oo and Hkun Lat were assigned by GEO magazine because of their professionalism and their journalistic integrity. Minzayar Oo is an internationally renowned, award winning photojournalist, whose work is published widely and has been recognised by some of the world's most important journalism awards.

“We, the editorial board of GEO magazine and the staff and photographers at Panos Pictures, are deeply concerned about the continued detention of Minzayar Oo and Hkun Lat and the fact that they have been denied bail.”

More Articles

Swedish FM speaks out over Rakhine troubles
North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, on 3 September 2017 shows Kim Jong-un (3-R), chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea, chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and supreme commander of the Korean People's Army (KPA), purportedly guiding the work for nuclear weaponization on spot, at an undisclosed location, North Korea.
N.Korea seeks nuclear ‘equilibrium’ with US
People walk past the ransacked homes of Buddhists in Ramu, some 350 kilometres (216 miles) southeast of the capital Dhaka on September 30, 2012. Thousands of rioters torched Buddhist temples and homes in southeastern Bangladesh Sunday over a photo posted on Facebook deemed offensive to Islam, in a rare attack against the community. Photo: AFP
Bangladesh guards Buddhists amid Rohingya backlash fears
Bangladesh accuses two Myanmar journalists of ‘espionage’
Suu Kyi tells US lawmaker she seeks aid for displaced in Rakhine
Myanmar exiles pen open letter to Daw Aung San Suu Kyi

Advertisements

This Week