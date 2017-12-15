Germany grants 1.1 Million USD in Humanitarian Aid

The Federal Republic of Germany has granted the World Food Programme subsidies worth one million Euros (approx.. 1,17 million USD) for humanitarian aid in Myanmar.
The attribution is meant to fund the project “ Myanmar Country Strategic Plan“. In the framework of this project, the WFP secures nutrition for crisis-affected people in Rakhine State, Kachin State and Shan State. A basic monthly food basket consisting of rice, pulses and salt will be provided to meet the basic nutrition requirements of the affected people.
A statement from the German Embassy in Yangon said, “The award of this grant once again proves the tight cooperation between the government of the Federal Republic of Germany, the World Food Programme and Myanmar in the area of humanitarian aid.”