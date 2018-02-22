Germany to provide technical aid for heritage conservation

By
Mizzima
On Thursday, 22 February 2018

A general view shows the damage at a temple in Bagan, southwest of Mandalay, Myanmar, 25 August 2016. Photo: Hein Htet/EPA

Myanmar and Germany have agreed to jointly conserve the cultural heritage of Bagan in northern Mandalay region, Xinhua reported quoting state media.

According to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on Tuesday, Germany will provide technical aid to conduct a project of conserving the Nanpaya Temple, one of the 389 pagodas destroyed following a 6.8-magnitude earthquake on Aug. 24 in 2016.

A training program for maintaining and preserving murals in the Narathihapate Pagoda will also be carried out, the MoU said.

