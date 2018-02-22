Germany to provide technical aid for heritage conservation

Myanmar and Germany have agreed to jointly conserve the cultural heritage of Bagan in northern Mandalay region, Xinhua reported quoting state media.
According to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on Tuesday, Germany will provide technical aid to conduct a project of conserving the Nanpaya Temple, one of the 389 pagodas destroyed following a 6.8-magnitude earthquake on Aug. 24 in 2016.
A training program for maintaining and preserving murals in the Narathihapate Pagoda will also be carried out, the MoU said.