Government sets up commission of inquiry to look into Rakhine State abuses

Myanmar has established a commission of inquiry to probe allegations of human rights abuses in conflict-torn Rakhine state, local media reported yesterday.
According to the statement, ‘The Government of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar has today established the Independent Commission of Enquiry as part of its national initiative to address reconciliation, peace, stability and development in Rakhine. The Independent Commission will investigate the allegations of human rights violations and related issues, following the terrorist attacks by ARSA.’
The statement also notes that, ‘The Commission will be assisted by national and international legal and technical experts.’