Government sets up commission of inquiry to look into Rakhine State abuses

By
Mizzima
On Tuesday, 31 July 2018

Myanmar police patrol near Koe Tan Kauk Border Guard Police post around the villages near the Maungdaw town of Bangladesh-Myanmar border, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, 22 December 2016. Photo: Nyein Chan Naing/EPA

Myanmar has established a commission of inquiry to probe allegations of human rights abuses in conflict-torn Rakhine state, local media reported yesterday.

According to the statement, ‘The Government of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar has today established the Independent Commission of Enquiry as part of its national initiative to address reconciliation, peace, stability and development in Rakhine. The Independent Commission will investigate the allegations of human rights violations and related issues, following the terrorist attacks by ARSA.’

The statement also notes that, ‘The Commission will be assisted by national and international legal and technical experts.’

More Articles

Bodies of 23 Myanmar landslide victims found: official
Number of flood victims reaches over 90,000
Myanmar President calls for increased momentum in reform
Myanmar floods kill at least 10, force 54,000 people from homes
Village administrator sacked for protesting against cement factory project
Bago city floods, thousands flee homes across the country
....

Advertisements

This Week